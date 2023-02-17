Paying homage to the Tiger Father Shrine Flights from Hong Kong Shrine of the Tiger God It is a shrine according to the beliefs of Thai people of Chinese descent. In Thailand, there are many provinces of the Tiger God Shrine. Chao Pho Suea Shrine in Bangkok The place most believers travel to ask for blessings is at the Giant Swing

Those who believe and respect the Tiger Godfather Often go to ask for blessings about work, ask for children, fix brews, and when they get what they want, they have to come back and make sacrifices. The Tiger God Shrine is often based on the architecture of southern Chinese shrines. The god of the shrine is the Tiger God (Sian Tian Sang Di). and ruby ​​goddess

Where is the Chao Pho Suea Shrine?

Chao Pho Suea Shrine, Giant Swing, Bangkok

Chao Pho Suea Shrine, the Giant Swing, is also known as Chao Pho Suea Phra Nakhon Shrine Located at Thanon Tanao Originally located on Bamrung Muang Road. It has a history that it was built since the reign of King Nang Klao (Rama III) when King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) ordered the expansion of Bamrung Muang Road. Changed the Chao Pho Suea shrine to Sam Phraeng. this Tanao Road as well

Chao Pho Suea Shrine, Bang Wa, Bangkok

Khun Dan Chao Pho Suea There are many names, such as San Chao Pho Suea Bang Wa or San Chao Pho Suea Phasi Charoen, located on Petchkasem Road, Bang Wa Subdistrict, Phasi Charoen District. Located along the road in the Field Marshal Sarit era Thanarat as Prime Minister and when expanding the road This shrine was covered up. A villager had a dream of a warrior telling him to dig up a shrine. And there is a rumor that the villagers dreamed of seeing a big tiger circling around that area.The deity of the shrine is Chao Pho Suea “Tu Lao Ie”, as well as the Chao Pho Suea Ching Swing Shrine. annual court event Held in early March every year. How to pay homage to Chao Pho Suea Shrine, Bang Wa and how to solve it on the Chao Pho Suea Shrine, Bang Wa Those who pledged to bring movies to screen. The courtyard beside the court therefore has a dedicated area for screening votive films.

In addition, provinces with a Thai community of Chinese descent often set up the shrine of the tiger father summon god “Sian Tian Shang Di” or “Dao Lao Ae” came to be stamped as the president of the court as well.