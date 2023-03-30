Koh Mak, very clear water, romantic atmosphere This is the 3rd largest island of Trat

Koh Mak, very clear water, Hong Kong to Thailand romantic atmosphere This is the 3rd largest island of Trat. Koh Mak with people who don’t want to think too much Aside from just thinking that today’s weather is great, blue sky, beautiful sea, everything around is so good, super good vibes. This is the 3rd largest island in Trat, located between Koh Chang and Koh Kood. suitable for inhaling the smell of the sea and pouring troubling matters behind

Koh Mak is known for its tranquility. There is no serious entertainment place, but there are packed activities. And equally dense is the dense coconut grove. Wherever you look, all you see is green. it’s refreshing

Koh Mak has many nice beaches, one of which is Ao Suan Yai, the longest beach on the island. It has fine sand and a low slope, so you can play in the water along the way. The beach area is wide. If you are free, you can sit and relax and see Koh Kham.

Come to Koh Mak, there are more than 7-8 activities to do, starting from renting a motorbike or bicycle to travel around the island. traverses along a road that is rarely driven by cars Continue with kayaking to look at the coral reefs under the clear water. Or anyone who wants to snorkel and explore the underwater world of Thailand can buy a One-day Trip to Koh Rang. because it is a diving site with the most coral in the east

If you are looking for a laid-back and peaceful place to spend a weekend getaway or even a bit longer, Koh Mak is one of the first destinations come to mind. This tropical paradise, Koh Mak, is a small Island of Trat province in the east of the Gulf of Thailand, has its name after the Area nut (mak).

The island became known in a tourism market in 1974 when the bungalows were built on the east of the island and soon the infrastructure was established. In 1987 the first resorts were built and the island finally made their way into the tourism industry.

Koh Mak is, about 40 kilometers from the mainland and since the island is privately owned, most water activities are regulated so that it is not overrun by noise pollution; however, there are still some activities that you can enjoy. Since it is quite isolated about 23 kilometers from the bigger island, Koh Chang, it is perfect for lounging, best waters for swimming or just simply indulging a beautiful Sunset. If you want a little bit more of Adventure, ride a motorcycle to one of those rubber tree plantations and try firsthand experience of collecting rubber. You can also learn traditional Thai cooking. The classes are fun and flexible at your choice.

Public transportation to Koh Mak is limited to a slow wooden Boat depart from Ao Nid Pier which takes about three hours, and is scheduled only on Thursday and Saturday and returns to the mainland on Monday and Friday. The best way to go and come back is with the locals who are out and about getting their supplies.