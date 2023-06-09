Best resorts in krabi for couples Summer is almost here! Do you plan to go to the sea yet? If you still can’t figure out where to go, try following us and try. Krabi resort by the sea 2023. Let me tell you that you will get a great atmosphere when there are many beautiful photo angles. People who love the atmosphere are definitely summer

Layana Resort and Spa

Layana Resort and Spa is an adult-only resort on Ko Lanta’s Long Beach, accessed via a private speed boat ride along the scenic Andaman coast. The 51 rooms epitomize what many travelers have in mind when they think of a luxurious Thai beach escape. Even the most basic Garden Pavilion Rooms feature contemporary Thai design, day beds, duck down duvets, and private balconies that look out to the resort’s manicured grounds. Rooms are also spacious, with the smallest starting at 527 square feet. In addition to its pristine white-sand beach, the resort offers a saltwater infinity pool, hot tub, fitness center, and spa with full treatment menu and salt room. The Tides Restaurant offers a beachfront setting and a romantic, semi-formal dining experience, while the Sundowner Bar and Lounge offers a cocktail hour with waterfront views

Pimalai Resort and Spa

The grandest luxury property on Ko Lanta, the Pimalai Resort and Spa exudes exclusivity and romance. The resort has two sides — a hill estate with secluded, lush grounds and a beachfront on beautiful Kantiang Beach and Bay. Most of the rooms are clustered on the beach side, although there are luxury pool villas up on the hill. All rooms are large and include teak floors, rattan curtains, daybeds, furnished patios and balconies, and plenty of privacy. There are four restaurants, several bars, tennis courts, a spa, and two pools (one an infinity-edge pool overlooking the entire bay). The on-site beach activity center offers kayaking, diving, and catamarans

Ban Sainai Resort

Surrounded by coconut groves and Krabi’s iconic limestone cliffs, the 40-room Ban Sainai Resort has lovely and serene natural setting. Spacious, air-conditioned rooms have flat-screen TVs, mini-fridges, and balconies or terraces with beautiful views. The open-air restaurant serves breakfast and dinner (breakfast is free), but note that there is no alcohol served here. The outdoor saltwater pool is open until late; lunch and nonalcoholic beverages are served at the pool bar. Massages can be arranged

The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort

Built into the hill between Tubkaek Beach and Hang Nak Mountain, this rustic-yet-luxurious boutique resort has a striking tropical location. The 59 rooms, suites, and villas are all contemporary and spacious. Every unit is equipped with modern amenities, like coffeemakers, minibars (the first round is free) flat-screen TVs, and free Wi-Fi. There is a private patio or deck facing the pool, jungle, or beach from every room. Bathrooms are exceptional, with rustic brass rainfall showers and separate stone soaking tubs that are open to the sky, plus toiletries and marble sinks. Three indoor/outdoor restaurants — Italian, Thai, and seafood — have ocean views. The hotel’s stretch of private beach is spectacular, with white sand, gentle waves, and sweeping views of the Hong Islands and Phang Nga Bay’s limestone karst formations. Beach towels are provided by the resort

Rayavadee

The Rayavadee Resort is a luxury beachside property with an idyllic locale that’s only reachable by boat. Set across 26 tropical acres inspired by a southern Thai village, each of the hotel’s 102 stand-alone rooms are chic and private. They also include separate bedrooms and living rooms, large flat-screen TVs, and luxe bathrooms with separate showers and tubs. The setting is stunning, with a massive outdoor pool wedged between Krabi’s signature cliffs. Remote as it is, the resort’s beaches are public and can become crowded in peak season. Four restaurants, bars, a luxe spa, tennis courts, and water sports round out the features