Beautiful tourist attractions in Thailand that are popular among influencers

Beautiful tourist attractions in Thailand Hong Kong to Thailand that are popular among influencers invited to travel to Thailand Explore beautiful tourist destinations which are popular tourist destinations from foreign tourists and famous influencers around the world.

For anyone who has an Instagram application and follow all the travel influencers Probably will see beautiful tourist attractions around the world and find out where those places are on the planet. I want to travel like that sometime. But did you know that our country is no less beautiful than other countries?

Many tourists from all over the world want to visit our home as well. Which today we have selected beautiful Thai tourist attractions that are popular among foreign influencers as well. Go check if you have traveled all the time or not.

Let’s go to see the beauty of Sakura in Thailand at Phu Lom Lo

Let’s start with the most beautiful and unseen tourist destination in Thailand. Which in one year will have the opportunity to travel only for a short time. Here is Phu Lom Lo when the whole valley is dyed with Thai cherry blossoms or Nang Phaya Suea Krong flowers. that blossomed into pink

Patong Beach

Top famous beach Popular with foreigners There are many marine activities. Whether it’s a parachute, windsurfing, jet skiing, banana boat and not far from the nightlife. Responding to fun all day long

Racha Island

One of the islands in the Andaman Sea which National Geographic ranked as the 10 most beautiful islands in the world. It is an island with white sandy beaches and clear sea water. It is considered one of the most popular tourist attractions in Phuket. The tourists prefer to go diving in a One Day Trip style

Wat Arun Ratchawararam, Bangkok

Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchaworamahawihan In addition to being one of the top landmarks in Bangkok, it is also one of the world’s most beautiful tourist attractions. And, of course, foreign tourists who come to Bangkok. Must visit and check in here. Including influencers who often take pictures with Phra Prang which after being restored You will see a beautiful tile pattern. Likes people who like to take chic photos. No matter what angle you pose, it’s beautiful

Temple of the Emerald Buddha and Grand Palace, Bangko

Temple of the Emerald Buddha (Wat Phra Kaew) and the Grand Palace It is the must-visit tourist destination in Thailand, no matter who has arrived in Bangkok, it is a must to check-in here once. Inside the Temple of the Emerald Buddha and the Royal Palace full of buildings with beautiful architecture Beautifully decorated both outside and inside in the style of Thai art. As for the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, there is a glittering golden Phra Sri Rattana Chedi. The ubosot is decorated with beautiful patterned tiles