Beach accommodation in Krabi Beautiful view, good atmosphere, next to the beach, must be Ao Nang resort, Krabi province. Beautiful accommodation next to the sea on the Andaman Sea, clear sea water for friends. who like to relax like privacy Or would like to be close to nature, add a good selection for you, you can’t stay like this anymore. Let’s choose to reserve.

1. Krabi Resort

(Krabi Resort) Contemporary style rooms in a hotel with a relaxing atmosphere. There is a restaurant and a private beach. Includes swimming pool and mini golf course. Krabi accommodation by the sea, resort style, 4 stars, a place to relax by the sea. very spacious It is the only hotel in Ao Nang that is next to the sea. The atmosphere is chill and the breeze is very cool. private beach The rooms are beautifully decorated, clean, and fully equipped. Large pool, spa, free breakfast and Wi-Fi, oceanfront restaurant with great views.

2. Railay Great View Resort

(Railay Great View Resort) Simple bungalows in a secluded beachside retreat. There is a casual restaurant along with a bar and an outdoor swimming pool. Accommodation in Krabi, a 3.5-star resort style beach resort located on a shady beach in the midst of nature. Near Railay Beach The resort itself is very private, beautiful view, quiet, good service staff. sea ​​view swimming pool Clean rooms with a balcony overlooking the sea. The amenities are very complete, there is a spa, free breakfast and free Wi-Fi, perfect for sleeping and relaxing.

3. Railay Bay Resort & Spa

(Railay Bay Resort & Spa) Classy accommodations in a laid-back resort with an open-air restaurant right on the beach. A 4.5-star resort-style accommodation in Krabi, located on the beautiful Railay Beach and surrounded by dense jungle. Adjacent to the beach on both the east and west coasts. There are rooms to choose from, both in buildings, houses and pool villas. The rooms are spacious, clean, the equipment is complete, the service is very good, the staff are attentive to customers. The pool has sea views. Very beautiful sunset view, spa, swimming pool, free breakfast, free Wi-Fi, golf cart shuttle throughout and close to Walking Street.

4. Anyavee Tubkaek Beach Resort

(Anyavee Tubkaek Beach Resort) Luxury accommodation in a seaside hotel on Tub Kaek beach. with outdoor restaurant and live music Including a chic spa and swimming pool. Krabi beachfront accommodation in a 4-star resort style. This resort is located on the beach along the shores of the Andaman Sea. There is a Thai architectural style. The atmosphere is great. Nice view, nice to take pictures, clean rooms, large and cheap, private, very good hotel restaurant, good service, swimming pool, spa and free Wi-Fi.

5. Villa Cha-Cha Krabi Beachfront Resort

(Villa Cha-Cha Krabi Beachfront Resort) Beach hotel with friendly atmosphere, sea view, open-air restaurant. And 3 outdoor swimming pools, Krabi beach accommodation, 4-star hotel style, located near Ao Nam Mao, beautiful accommodation, good views, lovely staff, friendly, warm, shady, good atmosphere, spacious rooms, clean big swimming pool There are many photo angles. Free breakfast and free Wi-Fi are included.

6. Dusit Thani Krabi Beach Resort

(Dusit Thani Krabi Beach Resort) Some of the contemporary rooms feature plunge pools, restaurants, outdoor pools and spas. This 5-star Krabi beachfront resort is nestled in a shady garden along Klong Muang Beach. Spacious space, private atmosphere, comfortable, decorated in applied Thai style. Good service staff are good-natured. There is a children’s pool and a kid’s club. There is a place to play along the beach, the sea water is clear, there are many activities to play. variety of food The room is spacious, clean, with free Wi-Fi, suitable for a 5-star standard vacation.